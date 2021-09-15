Ex-militant absconding for 12 years arrested in J&K's Kishtwar

News agency GNS while quoting a police statement reported that Nazir Ahmed, son of Noor Mohammad Gorsi, a resident of Budhar Bonjwah Kishtwar was arrested by a special police team led by PSI Moin Khan under supervission of Dy SP Hqrs Devinder Singh Bandral following specific inputs.

Later, he was produced before the Sessions Court Kishtwar and accordingly on the orders of the court, the accused has been lodged in judicial custody, police said.

Police said the said arrested absconder was wanted in case FIR No. 187/2009 U/Sec.307/ RPC 7/27 IA Act registered at Police Station Kishtwar.