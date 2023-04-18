Ex-serviceman attempts 'suicide' after opening fire at his wife, daughter in Kishtwar

Jammu: An ex-serviceman allegedly attempted suicide after opening fire with his licensed 12-bore rifle and wounded his wife and daughter at a village in Kishtwar district, late this evening.

Sources said that the ex-serviceman namely Ghulam Hassan, son of Faqir Mohammed, resident of Anjol Thakari in Kishtwar allegedly opened fire at his family members under mysterious circumstances.

Later, he fired at himself at his residence Anjol Thakari village. As soon as the news spread about the firing, the police and locals rushed to the spot, they evacuated the injured to hospital in Kishtwar. Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is in progress.