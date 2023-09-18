Ex-Servicemen league, BJP pay rich tributes to fallen heroes

Bhaderwah: Jammu and Kashmir Ex-servicemen League Doda along with senior BJP leaders and residents paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of Army and Police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and attained martyrdom in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation at Gadool- Kokernag area of district Anantnag.
Ex-servicemen League Doda lead by its president Raj Singh Charak and senior BJP leader Adv Manjeet Razdan joined by local residents to pay tributes to the Martyrs of Kokernag, took out a rally in Bhaderwah town. It passed through different localities including Ganpat Bazar, Mohalla Khakhal, Sadar Bazar and Takia chowk.
Later, they assembled at historic Seri Bazar, where floral wreaths were laid as a mark of respect for their supreme sacrifice in the service to the country and for safeguarding integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
While condemning the terror attack, President of Ex-servicemen league Doda said, “Pakistan will have to pay very dearly for the misdeeds of sponsoring terrorism from across the border.”
“Their commitment and devotion towards professional obligations shall always be remembered,” Charak added.
Beside members of ex servicemen league, Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include, Advocate Manjeet Razdan, Neeraj Singh Manhas, Puneet Mehta, Raju Charak and Shadi Lal Charak.