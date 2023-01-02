Ex-terrorist sentenced to 8 years in prison  for minor girl’s rape in Kishtwar

Officials said District & Sessions Judge Kishtwar Y.P Kotwal sentenced a rape accused Raju @ Bilal son of Gh. Mohammad resident of Sigdi tehsil Chatroo, district Kishtwar to eight years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to prosecution on “08-12-2016, mother of the victim (name withheld)” produced a written application at Police Station Chatroo duly endorsed by CJM Kishtwar with the contents that on “04-12-2016, she had gone to attend the marriage ceremony of her relative and on the same day during night hours one ex-terrorist Raju @Bilal son of Gh. Mohammad @ Gulzar resident of Chatroo Kishtwar entered her house with arms, ammunition and kidnapped her minor daughter (name withheld) and also looted the ornaments of her daughter-in-law.