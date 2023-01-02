Ex-terrorist sentenced to 8 years in prison  for minor girl’s rape in Kishtwar

Ramban, Jan 2: The District and Session judge Kishtwar sentenced a former terrorist involved in kidnapping and raping a minor girl in December, 2016, to eight years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 50, 000.
Officials said District & Sessions Judge Kishtwar Y.P Kotwal sentenced a rape accused Raju @ Bilal son of Gh. Mohammad resident of Sigdi tehsil Chatroo, district Kishtwar to eight years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.
According to prosecution on “08-12-2016, mother of the victim (name withheld)” produced a written application at Police Station Chatroo duly endorsed by CJM Kishtwar with the contents that on “04-12-2016, she had gone to attend the marriage ceremony of her relative and on the same day during night hours one ex-terrorist Raju @Bilal son of Gh. Mohammad @ Gulzar resident of Chatroo Kishtwar entered her house with arms, ammunition and kidnapped her minor daughter (name withheld) and also looted the ornaments of her daughter-in-law.
On this complaint a case “FIR No. 45 of 2016 under sections 452/363/380/109/RPC” was registered at Police Station Chatroo and investigation started.
During the course of investigation, sections 376/323/RPC was added in the case.
The accused was arrested in the case and after completion of all the required formalities, the offenses were proved against the accused and subsequently the challan of the case was produced before the Court vide “challan No. 39 of 2016 dated 24-12-2016 for judicial determination.”
The trial of the case lasted for about six years and on 29-12-2022 the District & Sessions Judge Kishtwar while announcing the judgment, sentenced the accused for eight years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs. 50,000.
Jammu and Kashmir, Police, Kishtwar vigorously followed the trial of the case in the Court and ensured conviction of the accused.