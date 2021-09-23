Expecting mother's throat-slit body found in kitchen in J&K's Banihal

Chenab Valley

The body has been shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal for a post-mortem.
Srinagar, Sept 23: A 39-year-old expecting mother was found dead with her throat slit in the kitchen of her home in Darshipora Banihal in J&K's Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Zubaida Begum, wife of Mohammad Saleem, a mother of three children, was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit.


Soon, the body was shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal for a post mortem, a police officer said.

SHO Banihal Nayeem Matoo told GNS that police have launched proceedings under section 174 CrPC and investigation is going on in the case.inve

