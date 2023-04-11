Expedite restoration of Khari -Mahu road on war footing basis: Sajjad Shaheen

In a statement , Shaheen said that due to the blockade of only road linking entire Khari tehsil with rest of the district has badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people. He added that it has created a crisis-like situation in the area as people are immensely suffering particularly patients, students and traders during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

“Restoration work is going at a snail's pace which needs to be expedited and restoration work taken up on war footing,”he said.