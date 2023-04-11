Expedite restoration of Khari -Mahu road on war footing basis: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Apr 11: National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban, Mir Sajjad Shaheen, has expressed serious concern over the continuous blockade of Khari -Mahu road caused by a land slide and sinking of a portion of road at Nachlana near Srinagar-Jammu national highway since last week.
In a statement , Shaheen said that due to the blockade of only road linking entire Khari tehsil with rest of the district has badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people. He added that it has created a crisis-like situation in the area as people are immensely suffering particularly patients, students and traders during the Holy month of Ramadhan.
“Restoration work is going at a snail's pace which needs to be expedited and restoration work taken up on war footing,”he said.
NC leader also referred to the frequent blockade of Nachlana - Khari -Mahu road due to sinking of a major portion of the road at Hirnihal in Khari tehsil, saying no serious effort is being made to repair the road. He added that the concerned agencies must formulate a comprehensive plan of construction of a permanent bridge or flyover at the sinking portion as people are facing enormous problems due to frequent closure of the only link road connecting the area rest of the district.