Father dies, son injured in Banihal accident

Ramban, Jan 26: A driver of a truck died on the spot while his son sustained injuries after their truck skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near ShabanbassChambalwas ahead of Banihal on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.
Police said a truck (JK05A-8209) en route to Kashmir went out of the control of the driver and fell into a gorge in Shabanbass area ahead of Banihal, resulting in death of the driver on the spot and injuries to his son.
Police said that soon after the accident, a Police team and volunteers of an NGO shifted them to Sub District Hospital Banihal.
Police identified the deceased driver as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, 58, son of Abdul Gani Sheikh of Bandipora Kashmir.
The injured was identified as the driver’s son Naveed Nazir.
He is undergoing treatment at Sub District Hospital Banihal.