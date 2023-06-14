Fear returns as tremors continue to shake J&K's Doda; schools closed as precautionary measure

The fear psychosis of 2013 has returned to haunt the residents as cracks in buildings widen and panic spreads throughout the valley.

After yesterday's powerful tremor of 5.4-magnitude that shook Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the region experienced another earthquakes of medium intensity in the early hours of Wednesday forcing residents to rush out of their homes in open for safety.

The first earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck the Bhaderwah-Bhalessa belt at 2:20 am, followed by an aftershock of 2.7 magnitude at 2:43 am, officials confirmed.

Later, three more aftershocks of low intensity were felt during the day at 9.35, 10.20 and 11.43 am that not only triggered panic among the residents but also brought back fear psychosis of 2013, when entire Chenab region in general and Bhaderwah Valley in particular was exposed to a series of earthquakes that continued to rock the hilly region for 70 days.

Reports indicate that cracks in dozens of residential and government buildings, which appeared after yesterday's earthquake, have further widened due to the ongoing tremors in Bhaderwah Valley and surrounding areas. Residents are experiencing heightened fear and anxiety as they grapple with the safety of their homes and the well-being of their families.