Fire guts building in J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhadarwah Feb 13: A residential building-cum-shopping complex was gutted in a fire incident in Sartingal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhadarwah district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
As per the officials, the fire, the cause of which was not immediately known, emerged in one of the rooms and later spread to the other parts of the two-storey building reducing the rooftop and three shops to ashes. However, no casualty was reported in the case.
Locals said that it took the fire brigade, which was rushed to the spot within 10 minutes, two hours and around 6 water tankers to douse the flames.
Incharge Fire and Services Bhadarwah, Zakir Hussain Butt said that the timely action by them averted a major tragedy in the congested area.
A police official present on the spot said that the cause of the fire was unknown and an investigation had been launched and a case registered.