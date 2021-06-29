Fire guts dozen-odd houses in J&K's Banihal

Banihal June 29: At least a dozen residential houses were gutted in a fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Hijwa area of Khari in Banihal sub-division of J&K's Ramban district.

More houses are said to be at risk of the still raging flames due to the lack of road connectivity to the area even as Army, police and locals were trying their best to bring the fire under control.



Locals told Greater Kashmir that the fire broke out around 11 AM this morning and engulfed several houses.