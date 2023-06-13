First batch of pilgrims leaves for Hajj from Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The first batch of 25 pilgrims including 12 females left for annual Hajj pilgrimage from Bhaderwah on Tuesday.

The pilgrims along with their relatives and large number of locals who first converged at Markazi Jamia Masjid for collective prayers were later flagged off by ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary and SP Vinod Sharma from Pasri Bus stand. ADC and SP Interacted with first batch of Haj pilgrims from Bhaderwah undertaking sacred pilgrimage before seeing them off.

“All arrangements have been put in place. Everything is going on smoothly and the pilgrims will not face any problems,” said Dilmir Chowdhary, ADC Bhaderwah. “The Hajj Committee has tried to improve facilities for pilgrims and the Union Territory government has made all arrangements for the pilgrimage,” ADC added, saying that all of them have been vaccinated before taking the journey.