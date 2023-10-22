First space camp organised in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Following the recent inauguration of the space laboratory a few weeks ago, today marked an exciting milestone with the organisation of a space camp, an official press release said.
The event was a pivotal part of the diverse activities associated with the lab, situated within GHSS Boys Kishtwar.
In a remarkable collaboration between the District Administration Kishtwar and the Education Department Kishtwar, a series of Space events unfolded during the Space Camp with an educational flair for the students of district Kishtwar. The initiative involved the expertise of the Space Lab at GHSS Boys Kishtwar, under the dedicated guidance of Nodal Officer Space Lab GHSS Boys Kishtwar along with resource persons from the prestigious Vyomika Space Academy.
The events began on the previous night with an insightful Space documentary screening for students from various schools at the Picture Time Theatre Kishtwar. The captivating visuals and knowledge shared in these documentaries piqued the students’ interest.
Subsequently, a Sky Gazing session was organized, allowing students to observe celestial wonders such as the Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter through the high-powered telescopes provided by the Space Lab of GHSS Boys Kishtwar.
“The distinguished presence of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav, CEO Kishtwar, Prehlad Bhagat, Nodal officer Space Lab/Senior Lecturer in Physics, Arshad Hussain, and officials from Vyomika Space Academy added further value to the students’ experience,” the press release said.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav interacted with the students and expressed his enthusiasm for their active participation, stating, “Events like these are crucial for nurturing young minds and fostering an interest in space sciences.”
At the Space Camp, the Deputy Commissioner made an exciting announcement, revealing plans to select a few exceptionally bright students for a unique opportunity. These talented young minds will have the chance to be sent to ISRO centers for exposure tours.So that they can later make their careers in Sciences & Astronomy. This initiative aims to nurture and support the aspirations of the most promising students, offering them a pathway to make a bright future under the renowned Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).