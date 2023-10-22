First space camp organised in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Following the recent inauguration of the space laboratory a few weeks ago, today marked an exciting milestone with the organisation of a space camp, an official press release said.

The event was a pivotal part of the diverse activities associated with the lab, situated within GHSS Boys Kishtwar.

In a remarkable collaboration between the District Administration Kishtwar and the Education Department Kishtwar, a series of Space events unfolded during the Space Camp with an educational flair for the students of district Kishtwar. The initiative involved the expertise of the Space Lab at GHSS Boys Kishtwar, under the dedicated guidance of Nodal Officer Space Lab GHSS Boys Kishtwar along with resource persons from the prestigious Vyomika Space Academy.

The events began on the previous night with an insightful Space documentary screening for students from various schools at the Picture Time Theatre Kishtwar. The captivating visuals and knowledge shared in these documentaries piqued the students’ interest.