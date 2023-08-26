First trial run on Banihal-Khari stations conducted successfully

The train service between Banihal and Khari Railway Stations on Katra-Banihal section is expected to begin soon as all the work on track and Railway Station Khari was completed and a trial was also conducted, an officer of the Northern Railways said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is monitoring the ongoing works of the National Projects in Ramban district Saturday posted on X that USBRL had made great strides in Ramban district.