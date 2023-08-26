First trial run on Banihal-Khari stations conducted successfully

Ramban, Aug 26: The first trial run on 8.6 km long train tunnel T-74, connecting Banihal Railway Station with Khari Railway Station in Ramban district on the 111-km long Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was successfully conducted on Saturday.
The train service between Banihal and Khari Railway Stations on Katra-Banihal section is expected to begin soon as all the work on track and Railway Station Khari was completed and a trial was also conducted, an officer of the Northern Railways said.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is monitoring the ongoing works of the National Projects in Ramban district Saturday posted on X that USBRL had made great strides in Ramban district.
Earlier in July, General Manager Northern Railway ShoubhanChowdary along with other senior officers visited Sangaldan and Banihal and inspected the progress of the ongoing works on the Banihal-Katra section of the USBRL Project.
He also inspected the Khari-Banihal section.