Srinagar, Feb 3: At least five persons died after the vehicle they wrrebob board met with a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Thursday evening.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the mishap took place at Nagra Keshwan area of Kishtwar, leading to death of five persons and critical injuries to another.
The injured have been evacuated from the site and were on way to District Hospital Kishtwar when this report was filed.
A police official confirming the incident told GNS that as per information available so far, there are five deaths and injuries to another person.