Five dead, another missing in twin car accidents in Bhaderwah

Srinagar, Sept 5: Five people including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while one person is feared dead in two separate accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a car bearing registration number JK02AA-6186 skidded off the road and rolled down into a ravine near Galgander Pul Doda. Soon, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and police.
The occupants of the vehicle were removed to nearby hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors while one was admitted and is under treatment, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Satya Devi wife of Naseeb Singh, her son Vikram Singh, Lakh Raj and his wife Satisha Devi, all residents of Shiva. The injured has been identified as Naseeb Singh.
In the 2nd accident, a car bearing registration number JK14E-0630 driven by Ravinder Kumar of Bhaderwah, on way from Pul Doda towards Bhadarwah, skidded off the road near Mughal Market Parnoo sector Bhalla and rolled down about 100-150ft into Neru river. One person identified as Sajad Ahmad of Bhalara Bhadarwah died on the spot and one person, Piyush Manhas son of R Kumar of Himot Bhaderwah was injured and shifted to GMC Doda. The driver of the vehicle Ravinder Kumar is missing in the Neru river and there was no trace of him when this report was filed. Separate cases have been registered in the twin mishaps.