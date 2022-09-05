Five dead, another missing in twin car accidents in Bhaderwah

In the 2nd accident, a car bearing registration number JK14E-0630 driven by Ravinder Kumar of Bhaderwah, on way from Pul Doda towards Bhadarwah, skidded off the road near Mughal Market Parnoo sector Bhalla and rolled down about 100-150ft into Neru river. One person identified as Sajad Ahmad of Bhalara Bhadarwah died on the spot and one person, Piyush Manhas son of R Kumar of Himot Bhaderwah was injured and shifted to GMC Doda. The driver of the vehicle Ravinder Kumar is missing in the Neru river and there was no trace of him when this report was filed. Separate cases have been registered in the twin mishaps.