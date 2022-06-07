Chenab Valley
Five injured as car, tanker collide head-on inside Nashri tunnel
Srinagar June 7: Five passengers were injured, one of them critically when a car and an fuel tanker collided head on inside Nashri tunnel on Tuesday evening along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban district, officials said.
As per the officials, four of the injured were traveling in the car while the fifth was on the tractor.
Four of the five injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu with one of them said to be critical.
The identity of the injured passengers was not immediately known. More details into the incident are awaited.