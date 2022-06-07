Five injured as car, tanker collide head-on inside Nashri tunnel
Five passengers were injured, one of them critically when a car and an fuel tanker collided head on inside Nashri tunnel on Tuesday evening along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban district, officials said. [Screengrab]Special Arrangement
Chenab Valley

Five injured as car, tanker collide head-on inside Nashri tunnel

Four of the five injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu with one of them said to be critical.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar June 7: Five passengers were injured, one of them critically when a car and an fuel tanker collided head on inside Nashri tunnel on Tuesday evening along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban district, officials said.

As per the officials, four of the injured were traveling in the car while the fifth was on the tractor.

Four of the five injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu with one of them said to be critical.

The identity of the injured passengers was not immediately known. More details into the incident are awaited.

Chenani-Nashri Tunnel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com