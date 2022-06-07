Five injured as car, tanker collide head-on inside Nashri tunnel

Five passengers were injured, one of them critically when a car and an fuel tanker collided head on inside Nashri tunnel on Tuesday evening along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban district, officials said. [Screengrab] Special Arrangement

