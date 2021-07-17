Five UP residents among six injured in Banihal road mishap

Banihal July 17: Five workers from Uttar Pradesh and the driver were injured- four of them critically-after the passenger vehicle they were on board rolled down into a gorge on Chamalwas- Neel link near Levra in Banihal area of Ramban district this evening, officials said.

Officials said that five crockery sellers from UP and a local driver were on way to Banihal from far flung Neel area when the vehicle bearing registration number JK-19/5075 rolled down from link road near Gujjar Basti Levra some 9 km from Banihal and fell into a gorge.

Locals, police and Banihal volunteers rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Emergency Hospital Banihal, from where four critically injured including the driver have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment by doctors.