Fixed-line Internet services restored in Bhaderwah, curfew again relaxed for 12 hours

Broadband and and other fixed-line internet services that were snapped on June 9 following communal tension in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah were restored on Sunday morning even as curfew was relaxed for 12 hours. Special arrangement

Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai Bhadarwah June 19: Broadband and and other fixed-line internet services that were snapped on June 9 following communal tension in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah were restored on Sunday morning even as curfew was relaxed for 12 hours. The broadband and all fixed-line internet services were restored in additional district Bhaderwah at 11.15am on Sunday after remaining suspended since June 9 in the wake of a communal tension triggered by the recent remarks of two now-suspended BJP leaders and social media posts by a few right-wing elements in their support. The curfew was relaxed for 12 hours from 7 am-7pm. Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended in Bhadarwah town, as a precautionary measure. Officials said restrictions under section 144 CrPC will continue in Bhadarwah during curfew relaxation period as a precautionary measure. “The situation is well under control and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere,” a police official said.