Former police officer gets lifer for killing wife, brother-in-law

Principal Sessions Judge, Ramban, Haq Nawaz Zargar also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Abdul Gafoor, who caused his appearance through video conference from district jail, Udhampur, where he is currently lodged.

Gafoor had shot dead his wife Rehmata Begum and brother-in-law Farooq Ahmad Malik using his AK-47 rifle in Mitra village of Ramban on May 10, 2011.