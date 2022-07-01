Four Amarnath pilgrims injured as tempo overturns on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, July 1: Four Amarnath pilgrims, who were on way to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, were injured after the tempo they were traveling in overturned in Banihal area of Ramban district on Friday morning, officials said.
The accident occurred on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Sherbabi area of Banihal at around 06:00 am, resulting in injuries to four passengers, news agency KNO reported while quoting the officials.
The injured were taken to SDH Banihal, where their condition is said to be stable.
The have been identified as Kundan Kumar from UP, Vinayak Gupta, Anita Gupta, and Gudiya—all residents of Chhattisgarh.