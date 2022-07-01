Chenab Valley

Four Amarnath pilgrims injured as tempo overturns on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The injured were taken to SDH Banihal, where their condition is said to be stable.
Four Amarnath pilgrims injured as tempo overturns on Jammu-Srinagar highway
File Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, July 1: Four Amarnath pilgrims, who were on way to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, were injured after the tempo they were traveling in overturned in Banihal area of Ramban district on Friday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Sherbabi area of Banihal at around 06:00 am, resulting in injuries to four passengers, news agency KNO reported while quoting the officials.

The injured were taken to SDH Banihal, where their condition is said to be stable.

The have been identified as Kundan Kumar from UP, Vinayak Gupta, Anita Gupta, and Gudiya—all residents of Chhattisgarh.

Amarnath pilgrims
Amarnath Yatra 2022

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com