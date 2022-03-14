Four cops suffer burn injuries in district jail Bhadarwah fire

Bhadarwah, March 14: Four cops sustained serious burn injuries after a fire swept through their barrack at the Bhadarwah district jail due to a cylinder blast, police said on Monday.
"The incident in which a 5Kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded took place on Monday afternoon when the cops of Doda Police, who are posted in District Jail Bhadarwah returned to their barrack from the duty," SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir.
According to the police, the injured include 47-year-old SGCT (Selection Grade Constable) Nazir Ahmed son of Abdul Gani of village Dhar Tehsil Doda, SGCT Mohd Musa, 40, son of late Haji Aziz Mohd of Tansa Dadhkai and Constable Raju Sharma of Basholi.
The injured sustained around 30-40 per cent burns and were taken to SDH Bhadarwah from where one of the seriously injured Raju Sharma was referred to GMC Doda, SSP Doda said, adding their condition is stable.
“We were in our barrack after returning from our duty and as soon we offered Namaz (prayers) and were about to leave for lunch, suddenly we heard a deafening sound from the corner of the hall which was followed by a massive fire. After that we found ourselves in the hospital bed," said injured cop Nazir Ahmed.