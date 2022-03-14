Four cops suffer burn injuries in district jail Bhadarwah fire

Bhadarwah, March 14: Four cops sustained serious burn injuries after a fire swept through their barrack at the Bhadarwah district jail due to a cylinder blast, police said on Monday.

"The incident in which a 5Kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded took place on Monday afternoon when the cops of Doda Police, who are posted in District Jail Bhadarwah returned to their barrack from the duty," SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir.