Four dead after truck hit by rocks in Ramban

Srinagar, Sep 12: Four persons died after a truck they were traveling in was hit by a boulder slide on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Banihal area of Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a truck (registration number JK03J 0312) heading towards Kashmir was hit by a big slide of rocks near Sliad Sherbibi, pushing it into a gorge.
SHO Banihal Mohammad Afzal Wani said a rescue operation was immediately launched by police and QRT Ramsoo. However, all four occupants were killed in the spot.
He said the bodies were shifted to SDH Banihal.
The officer said that the highway was blocked after the slide. However, restoration work is underway, he added.