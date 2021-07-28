Seven dead, 19 others missing after cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, July 28: At least seven people were killed while 20 others are missing after a cloudburst hit Dachan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Officials said the cloudburst hit Hanzor village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, washing away six residential structures and a ration depot. A bridge in Kiyar area was also damaged in the incident, they said.

SSP Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Bhat earlier told Greater Kashmir that they had recovered four bodies washed away in the flash floods caused by the cloudburst.