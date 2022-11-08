Four feared dead after car plunges into Chenab river in J&K's Doda

The ill-fated white-colour car in which four people were travelling was on its way from Doda towards Kishtwar via Prem Nagar, SDM Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar told Greater Kashmir.

"As per reports from the police naka party at Karara, the driver lost control over the car following which it skidded on the Batote - Kishtwar National Highway and rolled down into river Chenab at around 7.30 pm," he said.