Four feared dead after car plunges into Chenab river in J&K's Doda

Bhaderwah, Nov 08: Four persons are feared dead after their car met skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chenab river this evening at Shibnote-Karar in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The ill-fated white-colour car in which four people were travelling was on its way from Doda towards Kishtwar via Prem Nagar, SDM Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar told Greater Kashmir.
"As per reports from the police naka party at Karara, the driver lost control over the car following which it skidded on the Batote - Kishtwar National Highway and rolled down into river Chenab at around 7.30 pm," he said.
Soon after receiving information, a police party from Thathri Police Station swung into action and started a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers and rafters JK adventures stationed near mishap site at Shibnote, he added.
Due to darkness, neither the vehicle nor any of the four persons could be traced till now, said Mr Zargar.