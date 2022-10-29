One dead, several injured after multiple landslides hit Rattle power project in Kishtwar

They said that there was a landslide, trapping a JCB operator and few others at work in the Rattle power project. As the rescue operation was launched, they said, there was another landslide, trapping a few more persons. Some of them including a police Sub Inspector were rescued in injured condition and shifted to nearby Doda hospital.

Meanwhile, they said, body of one person has been recovered while three to four persons are still trapped and feared dead, they said.

A senior police officer told GNS that among the trapped includes a policeman and efforts are underway to retrieve the trapped.