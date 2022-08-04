Chenab Valley

Four feared dead, five others injured in tempo accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

A rescue operation has been launched while more details are awaited.
Four people are feared dead while five others are believed to have been injured after a tempo traveler met with an accident near Kela Morh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.
Four people are feared dead while five others are believed to have been injured after a tempo traveler met with an accident near Kela Morh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district. Special arrangement
MUHAMMAD TASKEEN

Srinagar Aug 4: Four people are feared dead while five others are believed to have been injured after a tempo traveler met with an accident near Kela Morh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.

"A tempo traveler accident reported near Kela Morh, Ramban on NH-44. Four persons feared dead. More updates to follow," Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet.

Sources told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle JK02 AP 5338 met with the accident this evening with four people feared dead and five others injured.

A rescue operation has been launched while more details are awaited.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com