Four feared dead, five others injured in tempo accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar Aug 4: Four people are feared dead while five others are believed to have been injured after a tempo traveler met with an accident near Kela Morh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.
"A tempo traveler accident reported near Kela Morh, Ramban on NH-44. Four persons feared dead. More updates to follow," Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet.
Sources told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle JK02 AP 5338 met with the accident this evening with four people feared dead and five others injured.
A rescue operation has been launched while more details are awaited.