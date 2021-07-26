Four of family feared dead as car plunges into river in J&K's Ramban

Banihal July 26: Four of a family from Jammu district are feared dead after the car they were on board plunged into a river at Mehar area of J&K's Ramban district on Monday, police said.

As per a police statement, the car bearing registration number JK 02 CM 7664 driven by Rakesh Kumar, son of Mohinder Nath, a resident of Paloura area of Jammu with his wife Asha Rani and their two sons Sachit Bhagat and Mehul Bhagat on board, travelling from Srinagar to Jammu, met with the accident at Mehar area of Ramban.

As per eye witnesses, the driver suddenly lost control over the vehicle and couldn't stop the car from going down into the river at Mehar.