Four of nomadic family killed after tree falls on their tent in J&K's Kishtwar

Due to heavy rainfall yesterday followed by gusty winds last night, one big pine fell on tent at Bhalna area of Keshwan forest area 50km from Kishtwar town, an official said.

According to reports, the nomadic Bakerwal family on seasonal migration was moving towards Dachan along with their sheep and goats and due to rain they halted their onwards journey and erected their tent at Bhalna forest.

When contacted, DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav said that in a very unfortunate incident, four persons including 3 females died on the spot in Bhalna area of Keshwan reportedly after a tree fell on their tent.