Four of nomadic family killed after tree falls on their tent in J&K's Kishtwar

Bhaderwah, May 25: In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, four members including three females of a tribal nomadic family, died after a tree fell on their tent in the Keshwan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.
Due to heavy rainfall yesterday followed by gusty winds last night, one big pine fell on tent at Bhalna area of Keshwan forest area 50km from Kishtwar town, an official said.
According to reports, the nomadic Bakerwal family on seasonal migration was moving towards Dachan along with their sheep and goats and due to rain they halted their onwards journey and erected their tent at Bhalna forest.
When contacted, DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav said that in a very unfortunate incident, four persons including 3 females died on the spot in Bhalna area of Keshwan reportedly after a tree fell on their tent.
"Police party immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation," DC adeed, saying that the bodies are being taken to Hospital for legal formalities.
"An immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each to the family of deceased persons from Red Cross Society," DC said.
The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed s/o Chatu his wife Nissara begum, Maimna Begum w/o Mohd Shareef and Shamma Begum w/o Kalu all residents of Gathi-Barwal in Kathua district.