Foxglove bloom remains a major attraction for tourists in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The foxglove bloom has turned out to be a major attraction to the visitors to picturesque Bhaderwah, who come to beat the summer heat in the plains of the country.

The high-altitude slopes and vast grasslands of Bhaderwah are once again painted in white and purple colours with bell-shaped Digitalis Purpurea or Foxglove flowers which are in full bloom, attracting the attention of local and foreign tourists visiting the Valley.

Nestled in the snow-filled Ashapati and Kailash glaciers, Bhaderwah is witnessing a massive rush of tourists, many of whom are seeing the wildly grown beds of bell-shaped flowers for the first time and can be seen clicking pictures to make their trip memorable.

“This is beyond my expectations. We have come here to enjoy the pleasant weather, refreshing water bodies and the vast meadows surrounded with dense coniferous forests, but the beauty of Foxglove spread everywhere has taken us to the fairytale world,” Akriti Mittal, a tourist from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, told Greater Kashmir.