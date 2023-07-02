Foxglove bloom remains a major attraction for tourists in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The foxglove bloom has turned out to be a major attraction to the visitors to picturesque Bhaderwah, who come to beat the summer heat in the plains of the country.
The high-altitude slopes and vast grasslands of Bhaderwah are once again painted in white and purple colours with bell-shaped Digitalis Purpurea or Foxglove flowers which are in full bloom, attracting the attention of local and foreign tourists visiting the Valley.
Nestled in the snow-filled Ashapati and Kailash glaciers, Bhaderwah is witnessing a massive rush of tourists, many of whom are seeing the wildly grown beds of bell-shaped flowers for the first time and can be seen clicking pictures to make their trip memorable.
“This is beyond my expectations. We have come here to enjoy the pleasant weather, refreshing water bodies and the vast meadows surrounded with dense coniferous forests, but the beauty of Foxglove spread everywhere has taken us to the fairytale world,” Akriti Mittal, a tourist from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, told Greater Kashmir.
The 31-year-old said she is an avid traveler but has never seen these types of flowers anywhere in the country or elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir. “Next time, we have decided to come here especially for these flowers,” Mittal, accompanied by a group of 9 people, said.
“I came to Jaie Valley for a family outing to be in the lap of nature. After seeing these flowers on the slopes, in the meadows and lined on the edges of the road, as if these are not wild but grown with a purpose, I realised why they say that this place is heaven on earth,” Aarif Haleem Khateeb (45), a resident of Jammu, said.
Bhaderwah is known as mini-Kashmir for its resemblance with ‘paradise on earth’. “If projected in a better way by the tourism authorities, this wild species of flower can further boost tourism prospects of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the region in particular,” Khateeb said.
Tribal nomads, who traditionally reside in high altitude meadows along with their cattle during summers, are also elated as they are earning money due to the flow of tourists.
“We have been living with these flowers for ages but never thought that these can become a source of earning for us. Visitors are so mesmerised by these flowers, taking pictures and staying here for longer besides informing others about the beauty of the place,” Mohd Hussain Chechi (63), Lumbardar Jaie Ghati, said.
He said the milk products are sold here in the meadows and at least two dozen youths are earning handsomely by providing pony rides to the visiting tourists. “We are thankful to the almighty for this wonderful gift,” Chechi said.
Foxglove is a delicate and fragrant bell-shaped flower that presents a rare view to visitors. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah Dilmir Choudhary said over 1.12 lakh tourists flocked to Jaie Ghati alone in the month of June.
“The district administration in collaboration with the tourism department had already taken various steps to highlight the natural beauty of this region to the outside world. “The observance of International Yoga day (on June 21) was held at Jaie Ghati with the purpose to bring the Foxglove to the limelight,” he said.
Over 5000 people from different parts of the country and abroad turned up for the Yoga session at the 7850 feet high Jaie Ghati , 70 kms from Doda headquarters.