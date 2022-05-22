Foxglove blooms bright in J-K's 'Valley of Flowers' but tourism slump continues; locals blame BDA

The striking view of the Foxglove, a flower that grows in the woods and high-altitude meadows of Bhaderwah, failed to draw tourists this time around.

The tourism players have put the blame squarely on the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) for "failing" to showcase the valley to tourists.

A native of temperate Europe, Foxglove is a delicate and fragrant bell-shaped flower that looks like wind chimes in pink and white. It presents a rare view to the visitors who in the past used to throng the valley every year, marking the beginning of the tourism season.

"We were relying heavily on the Foxglove for the increase in the footfall of visitors and revival of tourism after the pandemic.

"But for unknown reasons, authorities did not project this major attraction to the flower lovers and skipped one of the most important events of Bhadarwah's tourism calendar," Secretary of Tour and Travels Association, Bhadarwah, Sheikh Mohd Ishaq said.

Bhaderwah was virtually out of bounds for tourists for three years in a row. First, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and then there were the two years of the Covid pandemic.