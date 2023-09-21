Free medical camp held at Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Sep 21: The Health Department Kishtwar, in collaboration with the District Administration today conducted the 10th free medical camp at Suzna Palmar as part of the pioneering initiative "Doctors Apke Gaon Mai."
The initiative is aimed at providing comprehensive medical screening services to people in remote villages of the District.
The initiative commenced on July 12, 2023, from Nowapachi Marwah and was organized today at Palmar. In Palmar, the camp was held at NTPHC Suzna where 920 patients were examined with the provision of free Lab tests and ultrasound screening, while persons with disabilities were examined for UDID card issuance.
Specialists, including a gynecologist, physician, surgeon, pediatrician, ophthalmologist, dental surgeon and ophthalmic specialist, conducted these examinations.