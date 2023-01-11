Fresh snowfall in Ramban upper reaches

Ramban, Jan 11: A fresh spell of snowfall occurred in the higher reaches and light rain in plain areas of Ramban district of Jammu province on Wednesday afternoon.
Temperature dropped considerably in the evening as higher reaches of the district experienced light snowfall due to which places like Dagantop , Gool , Nathatop, Patnitip, Pogal Paristan, Mahu, Mangit , Jawahar Tunnel area of Banihal was covered by two to three inches of fresh snow.
The surrounding peaks of Nathatop,Gool, Jawahar tunnel Banihal have been covered by a fresh blanket of snow.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast the possibility of snow and rain showers likely to occur at isolated places in the mountains of Chenab region of Jammu province.