Fresh snowfall, rains | Traffic movement disrupted for couple of hours on highway

Superintendent of Police, Ramban Mohita Sharma who is also holding charge of SP traffic National Highway Ramban while updating on the status of the road Friday afternoon tweeted that respite in rain and shooting stones National Highway opened after clearance. The road is slippery travel with caution

Earlier on Friday morning 9.30 am traffic police department issued an advisory stating that vehicular both side traffic was stopped because of shooting stones and snowfall between Ramban and Banihal.