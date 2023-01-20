Fresh snowfall, rains | Traffic movement disrupted for couple of hours on highway

Ramban, Jan 20: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar -Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a couple of hours due to a fresh spell of snowfall on the Banihal -Nowgam stretch of the road and rain on the Udhampur -Banihal stretch triggered shooting stones at Panthyal on Friday morning.
Superintendent of Police, Ramban Mohita Sharma who is also holding charge of SP traffic National Highway Ramban while updating on the status of the road Friday afternoon tweeted that respite in rain and shooting stones National Highway opened after clearance. The road is slippery travel with caution
Earlier on Friday morning 9.30 am traffic police department issued an advisory stating that vehicular both side traffic was stopped because of shooting stones and snowfall between Ramban and Banihal.
Authorities said after a slight improvement in the weather, concerned agencies pressed their men and machinery to clear the accumulated snow from the road leading to the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel (Navyug) tunnel and other places in Banihal.
They said debris and stones accumulated on the road at Panthyal were also cleared.
The snow clearance operation between the Banihal and Nowgam sectors of the highway started despite the extreme cold in the morning and it was cleared from the road in the afternoon and vehicular traffic resumed on the highway.
Police officers and officials were seen monitoring the road clearance operation in Banihal and Panthyal, Ramsu.
However, traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite inclement weather and slippery road conditions between Nashri-Banihal hundreds of passenger Light Motor Vehicles plied on either side of the highway in the afternoon.
They said valley-bound heavy traffic, mostly oil and gas tankers trucks carrying essential commodities, were also allowed to move from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Friday, Jammu Srinagar Highway remained blocked for three hours and 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Panthyal.
Meanwhile, the traffic police department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars, and LMVs would be allowed to move on either side whereas Heavy Vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on Saturday morning.