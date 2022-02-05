From dry fruit seller to dairy farmer: J&K man scripts self-employment success story

Ahmed, who only studied up to Class 12 and comes from an agricultural background, always wanted to start his own dairy farm and was able to fulfil his dream with guidance from the Animal Husbandry Department, Ramban.

"I had a small dry fruit shop but that was not enough to meet my family's needs. After seeking guidance from the Animal Husbandry Department, I decided to start a dairy farm unit," said Ahmed.

He said the department ensured that he got the benefits of dairy farming schemes and offered him guidance on scientific lines to manage his dairy farm.

Ahmed started his dairy farm in Bankoot, Banihal with four cows. Later, the Animal Husbandry Department sanctioned four units of 20 cows for his farm under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS). He bought the cattle from Punjab, according to officials.

"Adding hybrid cattle heads helped me double the daily milk production and my income as well," said Ahmed, who now sells around 200 litres of milk per day and records monthly sales of Rs 3 lakh with smart profits.