From Rs 20K to Rs 25L per year: Incredible journey of elderly fruit grower in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Bharova, Khalo and Shanatra villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s additional district Bhaderwah, which were once considered poverty-stricken due to recurring drought, have made a mark in the horticulture sector by growing exotic Italian Pears with a yearly production of about 1.5 metric tonnes.

Unlike other places in the hilly Chenab valley region where farmers consider growing fruits as a subsidiary activity and instead prefer maize, paddy and fodder for cattle, horticulture has emerged as a viable livelihood option for farmers who treated it at par with farming.

The seeds of positive growth were sown when Haji Mohd Shafi Sheikh (74) of village Bharova, 18 km from Bhaderwah town, decided to switch from growing maize to horticulture on his five acres of land about two decades ago.