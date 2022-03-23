Frustrated elements trying to derail PM Modi's development plank in J&K: Chugh

Ramban, Mar 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party in charge for J&K, today said the frustrated elements are trying to derail the prime minister Narendra Modi’s development plank in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was addressing a public rally at Ramban. Chug strongly condemned the killing of a policeman at Soura in Srinagar yesterday. The BJP leader stated that it was again a heinous act of militants who are feeling frustrated and threatened due to tight security arrangements in the state.
Chugh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina accompanied by party Vice-Presidents Shakti Parihar and Pawan Khajuria, senior leader Devender Singh Rana, former MLA Neelam Langeh attended the rally.
BJP leaders also paid floral tributes on the portraits of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion.
Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted a new chapter of peace and development in the state, but the disruptive elements supported by Pakistan ISI have been trying to divert people's attention from the development works.
“ J&K would become a new development model in the country and the militants would be decisively defeated in their nefarious designs. The era of family rule is over in J&K. The state has been ransacked by two families in the past many years. But a new chapter has started which would bring smile to the face of Kashmiris, “Chug said.
In his address Ravinder Raina said that the NC, Congress and PDP have lost support in J&K, as they lack the vision for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. “ Impressed by the development spree in J&K by the Modi government, the public will vote BJP to power. The BJP will form the next government in J&K,” said Raina.
Raina criticised the parties like NC, Congress, and PDP for “doing the negative politics and for looting the resources of this region.” He said that BJP will undo all the wrong doings by these parties and the J&K will march on the path of peace and progress under Modi government.