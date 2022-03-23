Frustrated elements trying to derail PM Modi's development plank in J&K: Chugh

“ J&K would become a new development model in the country and the militants would be decisively defeated in their nefarious designs. The era of family rule is over in J&K. The state has been ransacked by two families in the past many years. But a new chapter has started which would bring smile to the face of Kashmiris, “Chug said.

In his address Ravinder Raina said that the NC, Congress and PDP have lost support in J&K, as they lack the vision for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. “ Impressed by the development spree in J&K by the Modi government, the public will vote BJP to power. The BJP will form the next government in J&K,” said Raina.