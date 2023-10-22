Functioning of health sector reviewed in Doda

Doda: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan chaired a meeting of senior health functionaries to review the health care facilities in the district at DC Office Complex.

At the outset, CMO Doda Dr Hamid Zargar presented a detailed report of implementation and achievements of health care schemes and the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients in the district. CMO briefed the chair about the functioning of health department and indicator wise achievements of the department.

Regarding the Prime Ministers National Diaysis programme (PMNDP), it was informed that one dialysis centre is opertational at AH-GMC Doda, catering to the needs of erstwhile district Doda. While reviewing Maternal and Pediatric ICU, it was informed that 10 ICU beds for maternal care and 12 ICU bed for pediatrics have been kept in AH-GMC Doda, and 4 ICU beds for Maternal care have been exclusively kept at SDH Bhaderwah. It was revealed that Oxygen plants at AH-GMC, SDH Gandoh and SDH Bhaderwah are fully functional with the generation of 5400 LPM capacity.

DC directed the CMO to ensure that the plants remain functional and are maintained properly.

DC also exhorted upon the health care officials to strive towards achieving 100% institutional deliveries by mobilising ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, and extensive awareness among the pregnant ladies. He called for having complete data of pregnant ladies with their expected date of delivery (EDD) to have proper health care plan for them.

He said that the winter, snow, or any other natural or man made barriers may not prevent the assured health care facilities to the pregnant ladies for their safe delivery.

The meeting also discussed the current Sex ratio and expressed satisfaction on its improvement to 961. Meeting delibrated on cases and treatment facilities available for patients having non communicale diseases, National Mental Health Programme, Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan, Anemia Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan, Status of availability of Ambulances, IMI 5.0, National Tuberclosis Control Programme, Tele Manas, Tele Medicines, Achievements under Developmental deliverables and construction and procurement under District Capex Budget.