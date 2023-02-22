G-20 Presidency at Ramban |  2-day Multimedia Exhibition inaugurated

Ramban, Feb 22: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, today inaugurated a 2-day Multimedia Exhibition on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, G-20 Presidency, Water Conservation programme and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, at Maitra Ramban.
The event is a part of various outreach activities being organized by CBC in the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh. Among others, Joint Director CBC, J&K and Ladakh Ghulam Abbas, FPO, CBC Udhampur, Khursheed Yousuf, GM DIC, Ravinder Anand, Dy. DEO, Lal Chand, CEO, CAHO, CAO, CAHO, CBC, Doda Circle, Vikram Uppal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.