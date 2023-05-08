G-20  Summit: Security review meeting held in Kishtwar

Police sources said SSP Kishtwar Khalil Ahmed Poswal chaired a security review meeting with the officers of various security forces viz Army, CAPF, Armed Police, territorial officers, and intelligence agencies deployed in the district.

The intelligence inputs concerning the upcoming G-20 Summit were also discussed. The Senior Superintendent of Police imparted specific directions to the participating officers and stressed maintaining utmost coordination so that the anti-national elements (ANEs) may not succeed to vitiate the peaceful environment of the district which could affect the upcoming G-20 Summit.