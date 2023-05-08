G-20  Summit: Security review meeting held in Kishtwar

Ramban, May 8: In connection with the forthcoming G-20 summit, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar chaired a security review meeting in Kishtwar on Monday.
Police sources said SSP Kishtwar Khalil Ahmed Poswal chaired a security review meeting with the officers of various security forces viz Army, CAPF, Armed Police, territorial officers, and intelligence agencies deployed in the district.
The intelligence inputs concerning the upcoming G-20 Summit were also discussed. The Senior Superintendent of Police imparted specific directions to the participating officers and stressed maintaining utmost coordination so that the anti-national elements (ANEs) may not succeed to vitiate the peaceful environment of the district which could affect the upcoming G-20 Summit.
The officer instructed to activate the security grid of the district, enhance the checking and frisking at Naka points, maintenance of proper surveillance over the activities of OGWs and sympathizers of terrorists, surrendered and released terrorists, besides properly gauging the activity on social media and taking strict action under law against those found involved in any subversive activity.