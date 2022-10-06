Gaddi, Sippi tribes express gratitude to Home Minister

Bhaderwah: To express their gratitude to the government in general and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in particular, members of Gaddi and Sippi tribes celebrated in Bhaderwah after their association - 'All Jammu and Kashmir Gaddi Sabha met with former with their charter of demands.

President of the Association, Parveen Jaryal who led the delegation said that it is a historic moment for Gaddi and Sippi tribes as this is for the first time in history that a union Home Minister has recognised “our tribes and gave time from his busy schedule to meet and listen to the problems we have been facing.”

Dozens of representatives of Gaddi and Sippi tribal villages including Sehri, Butla, Kansar, Duggi, Thubba and Katyara gathered at Bheja village to welcome their President Parveen Jaryal who led the delegation who met with the home minister.