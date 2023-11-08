GHS Pranoo observes Parents Day

Doda, Nov 8: Parents day 2023 was celebrated at Govt High School Pranoo with great enthusiasm and joy.

Chief Education officer, Parshotam Das Gouria was the chief guest, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, Principal Government HSS Trown and Ramesh Babu Zonal Education Officer were Guest of Honour, besides parents, teachers of GHS Pranoo, GHSS Trown and GHSS Malothi and a large number of school children attended the celebration .

The school premises were beautifully decorated for the occasion, and a series of cultural programs and activities were organized to entertain and engage the parents. Students presented skits, songs, and dance performances to showcase their talent and express their love and gratitude towards their parents.

The teachers and staff of the school also took this opportunity to interact with the parents and discuss the progress and development of their children.