Girl among three persons dead in Doda road accident

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one Alto car on its way from Thathri towards Gandoh rolled down into 500 feet in deep gorge when it reached Bamboo. He said that in the incident three person died and one was injured who has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The three deceased persons were identified as Bilal Ahmed,30, a resident of Druri Gandoh, Insha,12, a resident of Dhosa Gandoh and Muzaffar Hussain, a resident of Sanwara Gandoh. The injured was identified as 14-year-old Danish Ayaz Ahmed.