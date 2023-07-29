Girl jumps into river at Ramban

Ramban, July 29: A young girl allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances by jumping into fast flowing river Chenab from Jaswal Bridge, Karool Ramban on late Saturday evening.
Police sources said a girl under mysterious circumstances jumped into river Chenab from Jaswal Bridge Karool. After receiving information about it a police team led by SHO, Police Station Ramban, Nayeem Ahmed Matoo reached the spot and recovered some belongings from there.
Later he summoned an SDRF team that also reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the girl on the embankments of river Chenab at Karool. The rescue operation which was carried out by SDPF and Police was called off late Saturday night.
Police said now they are trying to establish the identity of the girl.