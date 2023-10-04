Gool health deptt officials stage protest against assault on colleague

Health department workers of Community Health Center (CHC), Gool staged a protest demonstration against manhandling, and assault on Chowkidar by a scrap dealer and his associates on Tuesday night.

Sources said health department workers and employees stayed away from work for a few hours. They assembled out of CHC, Gool and staged protest demonstrations demanding strict action against the scrap dealer and his associates involved in assaulting and injuring Night Chowkidar of the hospital.

Due to the hue and cry of the on-duty Chowkidar, hospital staff reached the spot and found the Chowkidar in injured condition and took him to the hospital emergency room.