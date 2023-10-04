Gool health deptt officials stage protest against assault on colleague

Ramban, Oct 4: The health department officials in Gool staged a protest against an alleged assault on their colleague. Police said the accused has been arrested.
Health department workers of Community Health Center (CHC), Gool staged a protest demonstration against manhandling, and assault on Chowkidar by a scrap dealer and his associates on Tuesday night.
Sources said health department workers and employees stayed away from work for a few hours. They assembled out of CHC, Gool and staged protest demonstrations demanding strict action against the scrap dealer and his associates involved in assaulting and injuring Night Chowkidar of the hospital.
Due to the hue and cry of the on-duty Chowkidar, hospital staff reached the spot and found the Chowkidar in injured condition and took him to the hospital emergency room.
They said night Chowkidar of the Hospital Ghulam Rasool Shan received serious injuries and was admitted to District Hospital. They further demanded registration of the Departmental FIR.
Police sources said the trouble started Tuesday midnight when a local scrap dealer Abdul Hamid and his party entered CHC Gool and started collecting the chairs along with the scrap material illegally from the premises of the Hospital, They said night Chowkidar resisted the move and tried to stop them. However Abdul Hamid son of Gulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Ind at present Gool and party attacked him with the sharp-edged object, iron rods and beat him badly.
On Wednesday morning a written complaint was lodged by BMO, Gool, at Police Station Gool regarding the incident. SHO Police Station Gool, Inspector Firdous Ahmed confirmed the incident and said the man involved in attacking Night Chowkidar of the CHC Gool was arrested.
He said a case FIR No.117 of 2023 under section 307/332/323/IPC stands registered at Police Station Gool.