Government plans to scale up fire safety measures in Kishtwar

During the meeting, a discussion took place focusing on the recent fire incident in the town, assessment of the existing fire safety measures, identifying any gaps or areas where improvements was needed, improvement in response time of the Fire and Emergency Department, assessment of the adequacy of firefighting resources, including personnel, equipment, and vehicles, training programmes and capacity-building initiatives for firefighters and emergency response teams, and identifying areas where additional training or resources are required.

The deliberations centered round the strategic installation of fire hydrants in the Kishtwar town at 13 critical locations.

The DC Kishtwar issued directives for the immediate procurement of hydrants to be installed within a month, ensuring expedited progress.