Govt employee booked for ‘hateful’ social media post

Ramban: Police in Doda arrested a Class-IV employee of the Education Department for uploading hateful comments on his Facebook account on Thursday.
A Police official said that a Class-IV employee in the office of Chief Education Officer Doda, Amrik Singh, son of late Ranbir Singh of Beoli Doda posted and uploaded hateful posts and comments on his Facebook account.
He said that the consequence of this was that there was every apprehension of the eruption of law and order problem in the district.
“Sensing the gravity of the matter and to prevent the situation from turning into a law and order problem, Police arrested the employee and produced him before the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Doda who sent him to preventive detention to District Jail Bhaderwah,” the Police official said.