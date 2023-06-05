Govt issues clarification over report on road connectivity to Ahadwah village in Ramban

A government spokesperson stated that attempts are being made to connect Ahadwah panchayat through two national schemes, one under PMGSY and another under NABARD. “While directions have been given to complete the last mile coverage of 4.93 km up to Ahadwah via Marog-Balihote under PMGSY, the survey of Phase II under NABARD is currently underway to provide alternate connectivity through Neera and Batiya panchayats,” he added.

Contesting the claim made by the news report that the said PMGSY road was sanctioned in the year 2003-04, the spokesperson informed that whereas Phase I of the said road was sanctioned in 2005-06 its Phase II was sanctioned in the year 2017-18.