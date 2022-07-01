GREF throws open vital bridge in Ramban for traffic

Ramban, July 1: The 52-Road Construction Company (RCC) of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) has thrown open the Triple Reinforced Bailey Bridge over Konsi Nullah on old alignment Karool Mautra road in Ramban in two days.
The new bridge was thrown open for all types of vehicles today evening. According to Officer Commanding (OC), 52RCC, GREF, S Kumar Gautam, the bridge is an alternative to an eight decade old and damaged arch bridge on the National Highway old alignment road at Maitra in Ramban.
He informed that the new bridge will have an enhanced load carrying capacity of 74 tons instead of its earlier capacity of 24 tons.
He thanked the Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd authorities for timely assistance in helping build the Bailey bridge. Elaborating its importance, he said that all vehicles carrying heavy machinery pass over this bridge for supplies to ongoing national projects like Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula-Railway Link (USBRL) project,1850MW Sawlakot Hydel Project and Gypsum Mines “so it's early completion was most urgent.”
Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam has expressed his gratitude to 52-RCC, GREF, Beacon as well as Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd for expeditiously launching the project.