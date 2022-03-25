Grenades, explosive recovered from militant hideout in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Mar 25: Security forces today claimed to have busted a natural hideout of the militants with the recovery of a huge catch of arms and ammunition.
Acting on a specific information, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation along with 11 Rashtriya Rifles and Kishtwar Police in the general area of Tillar forest of Marwah.
During the COAS, the police said that they busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.
Police said that they have recovered one pistol with its 8 rounds, one Chinese grenade, three UBGL grenades, three explosive sticks, one IED and one pressure cooker.
Police said that they have registered a case at the concerned police station at Marwah under relevant sections of law and investigation taken up.