Group of 50 girls flagged off for trekking expedition in Doda

Doda: District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today flagged off a group of 50 girls for a 5-day trekking expedition here from DC office Complex to Base Camp Sartingal, Bhaderwah.

Starting from today, the trekking camp would continue till November 27. The event is being organised by Youth services and Sports Department Doda.

SSP Doda, Abdul Qyoom, ACP/ ACR Doda, Ashfaq Khanji, DIO Doda Mohd Ashraf, EO Doda Nanid Sen, DYSSO Doda Jaffar Hussain Sheikh and all ZPEOs and field staff were also present at the flag-off function. While interacting with the trekkers, the DC asked them to capture the best scenes of nature and explore the beauty of forests, hills and meadows during the expedition. He instructed them to ensure discipline during trekking.